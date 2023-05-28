Kahn, Salihamidzic dismissed as Bayern take 11th consecutive national championship

Bayern Munich announced on Saturday evening chairman Oliver Kahn and sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic have been dismissed by the club’s board in an extraordinary meeting.

The announcement came when front runners Borussia Dortmund were held to a 2-2 draw with Mainz and allowed the second-placed Bayern Munich to snatch their 11th consecutive title and 33rd overall following a 2-1 win against Cologne in the last round of the Bundesliga 2022-23 season on Saturday.

The title might heal some of this campaign’s scars but apparently comes too late for Kahn and Salihamidzic.

Jan-Christian Dreesen is taking over as chairman while speculations are growing about the successor of Salihamidzic.

President Herbert Hainer spoke about Dreesen as the right choice due to his inside knowledge and added: “He can take over without any familiarization and that’s exactly what Bayern needs at present.”

Hainer spoke about a difficult decision but said the club wasn’t pleased about the overall development.

Dreesen is said to enjoy close ties to Bayern’s former leaders Karl-Heinz Rummenigge and Uli Hoeness.

Former German national keeper Kahn joined the side in 2021 while former striker Salihamidzic started in 2017. Kahn accused the club of having banned him from attending the game in Cologne and the title celebrations in Munich. “To receive the news was the worst day of my life,” he stated.

Coach Thomas Tuchel spoke about a “political topic tarnishing the performance of sheer will” delivered by the team.

The 46-year-old talked of happy feelings for the entire club staff but said the season’s analysis won’t be whitewashed by winning the title. “We have to improve our games as many were full of mistakes and we have to increase our playing dominance,” the 2021 Champions League winner stated.

Bayern’s title celebrations in Munich are scheduled for this Sunday afternoon in the city center at a fan party. ■