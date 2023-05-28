UN mission in Libya highlights protection of civilians in military moves

The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) has said that protection of civilians should remain paramount in any law enforcement measures in the country.

The appeal came a day after the Government of National Unity’s Defense Ministry launched airstrikes on hideouts of human and fuel traffickers in western Libya, sparking fear of civilian casualties in the operation.

“UNSMIL is in contact with the concerned national authorities about the airstrikes that took place yesterday in Zawiya city, to the west of Tripoli. The Mission will continue to monitor the situation closely,” UNSMIL said in a statement.

“These events illustrate the urgent need for Libya to unify and enable accountable security and military institutions to ensure safety and stability for Libyan people across the country,” the statement added.

On Thursday, the ministry said it carried out “precise airstrikes” at traffickers’ hideouts and achieved the intended goals, adding the action was carried out in accordance with instructions from Prime Minister Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah.

Local media reported no casualties in the airstrikes in Zawiya and another western city, Zuwara. ■