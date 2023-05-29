Concern over Iran’s test-launch of a new ballistic missile earns rebuff

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman has censured the U.S. and French governments, which he described as two major arms exporters to the Middle East, for expressing concern over Iran’s test-launch of a new ballistic missile.
Nasser Kanaani made the remarks on his Twitter page in response to the worries voiced by the U.S. State Department and French Foreign Ministry about Iran’s successful test-launch of the latest domestically-developed ballistic missile on Thursday.
He said the U.S. and French governments are expressing concern about Iran’s “defense” advances and power while they played an important role in “provoking and arming the Baath Party of the former Iraqi leader Saddam Hussein in its military aggression against Iran and bombardment of the country’s cities and defenseless people” during the Iraq-Iran war, which lasted from 1980-88.
Kanaani stressed that the United States and France are also atop the list of arms exporters to the region, adding they are opposed to a “powerful Iran.”
Iran on Thursday unveiled and test-launched its latest domestically-developed ballistic missile, known as Kheibar, with a range of 2,000 kilometers and a warhead capacity of 1,500 kilograms, according to the official news agency IRNA.
The U.S. State Department spokesperson Matthew Miller said at a press briefing later on Thursday that “Iran’s development and proliferation of ballistic missiles pose a serious threat to regional and international security and remains a significant nonproliferation challenge.”
On the same day, French Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Anne-Claire Legendre accused Iran of “violating the United Nations Security Council Resolution 2231 of 2015 which endorsed the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action on Iran’s nuclear program by unveiling the ballistic missile.”
She said these activities are worrying in the context of the continuing escalation of Iran’s nuclear program. ■
Iran to beef up naval firepower, increase surface-to-surface cruise missile
The number of the surface-to-surface cruise missile launching systems on the destroyers of the Iranian navy will be doubled to eight, a top military commander said on Tuesday. Given the progress achieved, the Iranian navy [Read More]
Iran’s army sets up missile unit: commander
The Iranian army has set up a missile unit, Tasnim news agency reported on Sunday, quoting a senior commander as saying. The missile unit has been established in the army’ Ground Force, the force’s Commander [Read More]
Iran’s missile progress poses challenges to U.S. regional military plan: expert
A U.S. political expert said the progress in Iran’s missile program has posed challenges to the U.S. regional military plan, Iran’s news network Press TV reports. Iran’s missile program has changed U.S. strategic military calculations [Read More]
2 homegrown submarines to join Iranian navy: commander
Iranian Army’s Navy Commander Shahram Irani said two homegrown diesel-electric Fateh (conqueror) submarines will join the country’s naval fleet in the near future. The delivery of the two submarines, Fateh-2 and Fateh-3, to the navy’s [Read More]