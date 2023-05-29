Deadly epidemic kills entire black sea urchin population

Israeli researchers found that within just a few months a deadly epidemic killed all black sea urchin population in the Red Sea’s Gulf of Aqaba, Tel Aviv University has said.
The researchers noted that this situation is unprecedented in the entire documented history of the gulf whose shores include Israel, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.
The black sea urchin disappearance threatens to destroy the gulf’s coral reefs, as the urchins feed on algae and prevent them from taking over and suffocating the corals that compete with them for sunlight, they warned.
The researchers predict that the entire population of these sea urchins, in both the Mediterranean Sea and the Red Sea, will shortly get sick and die, as extensive mortality has already been observed off the coasts of Greece and Türkiye.
The research team has sent an urgent report describing the situation to the Israel Nature and Parks Authority, calling for establishing a broodstock black sea urchins population so it will be possible to return them to nature when necessary.
The researchers assume that the source of the deadly epidemic is a pathogenic ciliate parasite that has spread from the Mediterranean Sea to the Red Sea. ■
21 killed as boat capsizes off Yemen’s Red Sea coast
A local official said on Tuesday that 21 people, mostly women and children, were killed after a boat carrying 27 passengers capsized in the Red Sea off the coast of northwest Yemen. The accident occurred [Read More]
1869: Suez Canal, linking the Mediterranean Sea with the Red Sea, is inaugurated
On this day in 1869, the Suez Canal, linking the Mediterranean Sea with the Red Sea, was inaugurated. The canal opened under French control. The opening ceremonies began at Port Said on the evening of 15 November, with illuminations, [Read More]
Deutsche Hospitality announces the opening of Steigenberger Resort Alaya on the Red Sea Coast
A brand-new luxury holiday destination is about to launch on the Red Sea Coast. The 5-star Steigenberger Resort Alaya, located at the very heart of Madinat Coraya and headed up by Hotel Manager Ayman Saad, [Read More]
Egypt foils smuggling attempt of 16 ancient artifacts at Red Sea port
The archeological unit and the police at Safaga International Maritime Port at the Red Sea foiled on Wednesday an attempt to smuggle 16 ancient artifacts abroad, said the Egyptian Ministry of Tourism and Antiquities in [Read More]