Ex-Milan striker Alexandre Pato has returned to former club Sao Paulo, the Brazilian Serie A side has confirmed.

The 33-year-old joined as a free agent, agreeing to a performance-based contract that runs until December.

“Sao Paulo have something different. I feel like I owe something to Sao Paulo, the club that opened its doors on my first visit, in 2014, and again now,” Pato said in comments published on the club’s website.

This will be Pato’s third spell at the club, having previously worn the Tricolor shirt in 2014-2015 and in the 2019-2020 season.

He has not played since suffering a knee ligament injury while playing for Orlando City last September.

He parted ways with the Major League Soccer club in December and has since been undergoing rehabilitation with Sao Paulo medical staff.

“The fans have always welcomed me and that’s why my affection for Sao Paulo fans is different,” he said. “I feel like this club is my family.”

Pato, who has 27 Brazil caps and 10 international goals, has scored 47 times in 133 games for the Tricolor.

Sao Paulo are currently eighth in Brazil’s 20-team Serie A standings with 12 points from seven matches so far this season. ■

