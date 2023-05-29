Famous Beirut museum reopens three years after blast

The Sursock Museum dedicated to modern and contemporary art has reopened after three years of repair to its building and collections damaged by massive port explosions in Beirut in 2020.
The Sursock Museum succeeded in raising around 2.4 million U.S. dollars to complete the restoration work through financial assistance from the International Alliance for the Protection of Heritage in Conflict Areas, the French Ministry of Culture, and a 1-million-euro donation from the Italian government under UNESCO’s LiBeirut initiative.
“Under the LiBeirut initiative, UNESCO and its partners have accomplished much, including rehabilitating 280 educational institutions, jumpstarting the revival of the city’s cultural life with the TERDAD Festival, restoring and preserving art and architecture, reinvigorating the city’s cultural and creative industries, and now reopening the beloved and emblematic Sursock Museum,” said Krista Pikkat, director of UNESCO’s Culture and Emergencies Entity.
Two huge explosions rocked the Beirut port on Aug. 4, 2020, killing more than 200, injuring thousands and destroying a large part of the Lebanese capital. ■
UN expert concerned by interference in Beirut blast probe
A UN expert on Wednesday expressed grave concern about interference in investigations into the 2020 port explosion in Beirut, the capital of Lebanon, including threats against the investigating judge. In a statement, UN Special Rapporteur [Read More]
Beirut port’s revenues see rapid growth in late 2022: report
The revenues of Lebanon’s Beirut port saw a rapid recovery in late 2022, more than two years after the blasts that decimated the port and the city, local media reported on Tuesday. The average monthly [Read More]
Lebanon’s public prosecutor sues Beirut blasts investigator
Lebanese Prosecutor-General Ghassan Oueidat on Wednesday filed charges against the judge leading the Beirut port blasts investigation and released all the 17 suspects in connection with the blasts, the National News Agency (NNA) reported. The [Read More]
Palace damaged by Beirut blast to be rebuilt
The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) on Thursday announced that it has reached an agreement with the Swiss government and the Sursock Palace Association to finance the rehabilitation of the Sursock Palace, [Read More]