Israel successfully tests naval anti-missile defense system: ministry

May 29, 2023

Israel’s defense ministry announced on Monday that it had “successfully” completed tests of a naval “Iron Dome” aerial defense system, designed to protect the country’s natural gas fields off the Mediterranean shore.

The system, known as “C-Dome,” is installed on an Israeli Navy’s Sa’ar 6-class corvette. It is the maritime version of the Iron Dome, an anti-missile system that Israel uses mainly to intercept short and medium-range rockets from the Gaza Strip.

The Defense Ministry said in a statement that in a series of tests, the system “successfully intercepted advanced targets,” including rockets, cruise missiles and drones.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant said the naval system is an additional layer of Israel’s multi-tier defense system, which includes the Iron Dome; David’s Sling, a medium to long-range missile defense system; and the long-range Arrow-3. ■

