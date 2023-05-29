Lebanon has launched a national campaign to prevent forest fires.

The peak fire season in Lebanon begins in late June and lasts around 17 weeks. With Lebanon’s dry season on the way and global data indicating March as the planet’s second-warmest on record, Lebanon’s forests are at increased fire risk.

The country’s environment ministry said it would continue to protect the country’s forests and prevent raging fires, according to Nasser Yassin, Lebanese caretaker environment minister.

The country also launched its National Fire Prevention Week starting June 5.

Yassin said that the ministry is embracing local communities and supporting local initiatives to prevent fires to protect the country’s natural reserves and protected areas.

In cooperation with international organizations, donor agencies and the private sector, local teams will be established to combat fires, Yassin added. ■