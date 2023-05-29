Tourist boat sinks on Lake Maggiore, reports suggest fatalities

Italian radio reports that at least two people have died after a boat carrying more than 20 passengers, including tourists, sank in strong winds on Lake Maggiore in northern Italy.

Two others are reported missing but some passengers managed to swim to shore.

The boat reportedly overturned on Sunday evening between the towns of Sesto Calende and Arona. It is reported the vessel – which was 16 metres in length – was hosting a birthday party for tourists.

Lake Maggiore or Verbano is a large lake located on the south side of the Alps. It is the second largest lake in Italy and the largest in southern Switzerland. (Famagusta Gazette)