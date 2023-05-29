Türkiye condemns Syria’s shooting at Turkish fishing boat

Türkiye condemned on Monday Syria’s shooting at a Turkish fishing boat in international waters, which slightly injured two Turkish fishermen.

“We condemn the shooting on Sunday at the Turkish fishing boat ‘Mahmutcan-1’ … by two vessels of the Syrian security forces in international waters,” Turkish Foreign Ministry spokesperson Tanju Bilgic said in a statement.

Ankara will be “closely following this deplorable incident,” Bilgic added.

Türkiye has backed the rebels fighting with the troops of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad since the Syrian civil war erupted in 2011. The two countries cut their diplomatic ties in 2012.

Türkiye and Syria stepped up talks for the normalization of ties last year with the meditation of Russia. ■