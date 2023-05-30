Egypt and Türkiye agree on fostering mutual cooperation

Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan have agreed to “immediately” upgrade the diplomatic relations between the two countries and exchange ambassadors, the Egyptian presidency said in a statement.

The move came during a phone call by Sisi to Erdogan to congratulate the Turkish president on his re-election for a new presidential term, according to the statement.

The two leaders stressed the historical ties that connect Egypt and Türkiye and their peoples.

They also agreed on fostering mutual cooperation.

Türkiye’s relations with Egypt turned sour after former Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi was ousted in July 2013 and his Türkiye-backed Muslim Brotherhood group outlawed, prompting the two countries to expel each other’s ambassadors. ■