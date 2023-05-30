Botafogo have signed highly-rated Uruguayan forward Diego Hernandez from Montevideo Wanderers, the Brazilian Serie A leaders confirmed.

Hernandez, who has already begun training with his new teammates, agreed to a deal that runs until December 2026.

“I am very happy to come to this club,” he said in comments published on Botafogo’s official website. “I know it is a big club and we will do everything possible to make the fans happy.”

Hernandez will be ineligible to play with the club until early July, when Brazil’s winter transfer window opens.

The 22-year-old was called up to Uruguay’s squad for friendlies against Japan and South Korea in March, but he was left on the bench in both fixtures.

Botafogo are currently top of the 20-team Brazilian Serie A standings with 18 points from seven outings.■

