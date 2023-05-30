British government attempts to deter Albanian migrants

British authorities are launching an advertising campaign targeting Albanian nationals to deter them from migrating to the United Kingdom.

Since Brexit, small, illegal, boats have started to ferry migrants from the European mainland to the UK.

The new adverts, which will run in Albanian on Facebook and Instagram, will warn that people will “face being detained and removed” if they make the journey.

According to the BBC, the government says the campaign would “make clear the perils” migrants on small boats face.

Albania was the most common nationality applying for asylum in Britain in the year to March 2023, with 13,714 applications by Albanian citizens.

Ironically, Brexit promoters promised to reduce immigration, but the problem has worsened.

