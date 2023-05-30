Greece returns to polls on 25 June

A general election has been declared in Greece for June 25, Greek national news agency AMNA reports.

Although the conservative New Democracy party won the May 21 elections in the country with 40.79 percent of the vote, no single party secured a parliamentary majority.

Since subsequent efforts to form a coalition government failed, a caretaker government led by a senior judge was sworn in last week to lead the country to the next election.

The June 25 ballot will be held under an electoral system that provides for a bonus of up to 50 extra seats for the winning party, facilitating the formation of a single-party government.

Under this system, the frontrunner could gain an absolute majority in parliament with around 38 percent of the vote, political analysts say. ■