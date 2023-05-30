Israeli settler killed in West Bank shooting attack

An Israeli civilian was killed on Tuesday in a Palestinian shooting attack outside a settlement in the occupied West Bank, Israeli authorities said.

An Israeli military spokesperson said in a statement that the man was injured by live fire at the entrance of the Hermesh settlement in the northern West Bank.

The civilian received emergency medical care at the scene and was later sent to a hospital.

The police later announced in a statement that he succumbed to his injuries and identified him as Meir Tamari, a 30-year-old resident of Homesh.

The perpetrators fled the scene after the shooting. The army said soldiers began pursuing the suspects and barricades have been set up in the area.

The killing was the latest in more than a year-long wave of violence between Israelis and Palestinians, which includes deadly Israeli raids in the West Bank aimed to arrest suspects of attacks against Israelis. ■