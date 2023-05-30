Morocco arrests 3 IS suspects

The Moroccan police arrested on Monday three people with suspected links to the Islamic State (IS) militant group.

The suspects, aged between 31 and 40, were arrested in the northern city of Tangier, said a statement by the Central Bureau for Judicial Investigations, Morocco’s intelligence bureau.

They were preparing to carry out “dangerous terrorist projects aimed at undermining the security and stability of Morocco,” the statement added.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the suspects had pledged allegiance to the leader of the IS to carry out “destructive projects targeting vital institutions,” it said.

The suspects will be brought to justice upon the completion of the investigation led by the public prosecutor’s office, according to the statement. ■