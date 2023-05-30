Qatar Airways makes emergency landing in Pakistan’s Karachi for pregnant woman

Qatar Airways made an emergency landing at an airport in Pakistan’s southern port city Karachi, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) of Pakistan said on Tuesday.

The CAA said in a statement that the landing was carried out late Monday night at Karachi’s Jinnah International Airport after a Filipino pregnant woman suffered pain during the flight.

The woman was given first aid on the flight, the CAA said, adding that a doctor and an ambulance were present when the plane landed, while the child was born by that time.

The woman and her child were shifted to a local hospital, and the flight departed in a couple of hours on early Tuesday morning, the statement said.

The flight was going from Doha to Manila, according to the CAA. ■