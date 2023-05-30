Thirty-six Cypriot antiquities repatriated to Cyprus from Australia

Thirty-six Cypriot antiquities have been repatriated to Cyprus from Australia.
The repatriation was made possible following the considerate initiatives of private individuals in Australia, who voluntarily decided to return these precious objects to their place of origin.
The antiquities date to various chronological periods, ranging from the Bronze Age to the Roman period and include stone tools, pottery and glass vessels, clay lamps, metal objects and stone sculpture.
The repatriation of the thirty-six Cypriot antiquities was made possible through the joint efforts of the Australian authorities, the Australian National University, the University of Sydney, in close collaboration with the Cypriot competent Authorities.
The Department of Antiquities, as the competent Department of the Republic of Cyprus for the protection and management of the cultural heritage of Cyprus, says it will continue its intensive efforts to protect cultural heritage and promote the repatriation of cultural objects to their place of origin.
Handing over of 38 Antiquities to the Embassy of the Republic of Cyprus in Washington, USA
The Department of Antiquities of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and Works, announces that on the 11th November 2021, 38 antiquities belonging to various prehistoric and historic periods, were handed over to the Embassy of [Read More]
Repatriation of Cypriot antiquities from USA completed
The Department of Antiquities in Cyprus recently announced that the repatriation of over 80 Cypriot antiquities from the United States was completed. The antiquities date to various periods of Cypriot history, from around 2000 BC [Read More]
A rare glimpse of life in Cyprus more than 2,400 years ago
An underwater archeological park on the edge of Limassol is providing visitors with a rare glimpse of life in Cyprus more than 2,400 years ago, archeology professor Stella Demesticha says. Demesticha is an associate professor [Read More]
Earliest evidence of cooking found at archaeological site in Israel
JERUSALEM – An international research team found the earliest known evidence of the cooking at an archaeological site in Israel. The researchers examined ancient fish remains unearthed from the Gesher Benot Ya’aqov archeological site, which [Read More]