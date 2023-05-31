Burial cave with 1,850-year-old decorated coffins discovered in the Galilee

A burial cave with 1,850-year-old decorated coffins was discovered in the Galilee region in northern Israel, the Israel Antiquities Authority (IAA) has said.

The burial cave and the ancient coffins, known as glosskamas, were discovered by the IAA and the Israel Police in a private lot in the town of Mashhad, where extensive infrastructure works were being carried out.

The works had caused the destruction of eight of the nine burial niches in the ancient rock-cut cave.

Three decorated rectangular coffins, made of soft limestone, along with matching flat lids, were found in the cave entrance.

The coffins, used by the Jewish population in Galilee, were carved with models from the Jewish burial world with the influence of Greek culture.

A mausoleum-like model appears on top of one of the coffins, and on the other side, a circular wreath with holes is carved to symbolize the victory of the deceased over death.

The use of such coffins was mainly in the Jerusalem area and became common in the Galilee area following the failure of the Third Jewish Revolt against the Roman Empire in 136 AD.