Iran settles 2 cases of nuclear dispute with IAEA: media

Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) have closed two cases of outstanding differences regarding Iran’s nuclear program after technical negotiations, Iran’s official news agency IRNA reported on Tuesday.

One of the cases pertains to the IAEA’s claim that there has been an “undeclared nuclear site” in the southern Iranian city of Abadeh in Fars Province, the IRNA quoted informed sources as saying.

The other case is related to the agency’s claim that “Iran has enriched uranium to up to 83.7 percent purity –very close to weapons grade (at Fordow plant in the central province of Qom),” which Tehran has rejected as “inaccurate,” the report said.

The IRNA hailed the closure of the two cases as Iran’s “diplomatic achievements.”

In November last year, the IAEA’s Board of Governors passed a resolution proposed by the United States, Britain, France and Germany that called on Iran to collaborate with the agency’s investigators regarding the alleged “traces of uranium” found at a number of “undeclared” sites. Iran has rejected the claim as “baseless.”

IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi paid a two-day visit to the Iranian capital of Tehran in early March when the two sides reached an agreement on having further interactions based on Iran’s cooperation and greater openness to the agency’s inspections. ■