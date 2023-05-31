Israeli PM congratulates Erdogan for winning Turkish elections

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is seen during an official inauguration ceremony at the Israeli parliament in Jerusalem, on Dec. 29, 2022. Benjamin Netanyahu, the longest-serving Israeli leader, returned to power on Thursday as the country's prime minister at the helm of an extreme-right coalition. (JINI via Xinhua)

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke on the phone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and congratulated him on winning presidential elections.

The two leaders “agreed to continue strengthening the ties between the two countries and bring them to new heights,” said a statement issued by the Israeli prime minister’s office.

Netanyahu told Erdogan that he is “committed to expanding the peace circle of Israel and strengthening relations between Israel and Türkiye.”

The talk is the latest sign of thawing ties between the two countries. In August 2022, Israel and Türkiye agreed to reinstate full diplomatic ties and return diplomatic missions to each other’s country, after years of acrimonious relations. ■

