Pause in cash assistance to Syrian refugees in Lebanon

The United Nations has declared that it has decided to temporarily pause the use of dual currency for next month’s disbursement of cash assistance to Syrian refugees in Lebanon.

A UN statement said that the agency is discussing with Lebanese authorities the appropriate modalities to give cash assistance to refugees in Lebanon.

The statement came after Lebanese caretaker Social Affairs Minister Hector Hajjar said on Friday that Lebanon refuses to give Syrian refugees aid in U.S. dollars because the Lebanese people reject this displacement.

“The Lebanese compare the aid offered to the displaced with the small support they receive as Lebanese,” said the minister.

Lebanese authorities have been working to secure a safe return for Syrian refugees to their homeland, urging the international community to support this initiative as the country suffers from a steep financial crisis.

Moreover, several incidents among Lebanese citizens and Syrian refugees have been registered recently.

Lebanon remains the country hosting the largest number of refugees per capita, with the government estimating around 2 million Syrian refugees. ■

Lebanese caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati has called on Arab brothers to assist Lebanon in securing a safe return of Syrian refugees to their homeland. “The return of refugees cannot be achieved if Arabs do [Read More] Lebanon: 2 million Syrian refugees residing in the country Lebanon’s Foreign Affairs Minister Abdallah Bou Habib has again raised concerns about the burden of Syrian refugees in the country, stating that it poses a major threat to Lebanon. In a statement last Sunday, the [Read More] Lebanon tightens control over Syrian refugees amid increased tension The Lebanese government on Wednesday tightened regulations on Syrian refugees as tension between the displaced and the local Lebanese continues to grow. A statement released by the Lebanese Council of Ministers said the “refugee status” [Read More]