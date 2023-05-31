Ukraine seeks future in NATO, July discussion scheduled

Ukraine is seeking to fix its perspective of joining the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) at the alliance’s upcoming summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, head of the Ukrainian president’s office Andriy Yermak has said.
“Our expectations from the summit in Vilnius boil down to two key priorities: fixing in one form or another the absence of alternatives to the fact that we are on the path to NATO membership, and before joining the alliance, obtaining security guarantees,” Yermak was quoted as saying by the presidential press service.
Currently, Ukraine is holding talks with partner countries over the form of security guarantees, which will be in place before the country joins NATO, Yermak said.
The Ukrainian government is aware that the country could become a member of the alliance only when “the security situation allows,” the official emphasized.
The Vilnius NATO summit is slated for July 11-12. NATO recognized Ukraine as its Enhanced Opportunities Partner in 2020. ■
