Yemen evacuates all stranded citizens from Sudan: media

Yemen’s government has evacuated all of its citizens from Sudan, state-run Yemen TV reported on Tuesday.

A total of 2,894 Yemeni citizens had been evacuated from the Sudanese coastal city of Port Sudan, Yemen TV cited a statement from the Yemeni Foreign Ministry as saying.

Of those, 864 were evacuated by sea in coordination with Saudi Arabia to the Saudi city of Jeddah, with the remaining 2,030 airlifted by Yemen’s flag carrier Yemenia to the Yemeni cities of Aden and Sanaa.

The Yemeni Foreign Ministry thanked the government of Saudi Arabia for its assistance in the evacuation operation. It also thanked Yemenia for its cooperation.

The evacuation was carried out in response to the armed clashes between the Sudanese Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces that began on April 15. The conflict has triggered a mass exodus of foreigners from Sudan. ■