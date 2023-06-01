Cyprus Post warns pubic about fake texts

The Cyprus Post informs the public that mobile messages which require tax payment to the Cyprus Post are fake.

The Cyprus Post has nothing to do with such messages and urges the public to ignore them.

In December 2021, the Post Office had to issue a warning to the public to be wary of of fake emails purporting to be from them.

In a press release, the organization explained: ‘We inform the public that messages that have been send through emails for tax payment to Cyprus Post, are fake. Cyprus Post has no involvement and urge the public to ignore these messages.”

The Cyprus Post office has warned the public to be wary of of fake emails purporting to be from them. In a press release, the organization explained: ‘We inform the public that messages that have [Read More]

With the cost of living sky-rocketing all over the world, SBA Customs officials have revealed opportunistic individuals have been attempting to save money by purchasing counterfeit goods and smuggle them over the crossing points. Over [Read More]