New step in strategic partnership between Morocco and Israel

Israel Aerospace Industries (IAI), a state-run aerospace and defense company, announced that it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Morocco’s International University of Rabat (UIR) to set up an aeronautics and artificial intelligence (AI) center in Morocco’s capital Rabat.

Under the MoU signed in Rabat, the two institutions will jointly build the center at UIR’s campus, the IAI said in a statement, adding the center is aimed at strengthening cooperation and partnership in applied research, co-development and incubation of startups.

The center will also foster collaboration and collective intelligence among various stakeholders, including academic institutions, it added.

It will help strengthen Morocco’s position as an attractive competence hub and reinforce the strategic partnership between Morocco and Israel, the statement said. ■

Morocco and Israel have agreed to expand military cooperation in areas including intelligence, air defense and electronic warfare, according to a statement released by Morocco’s Royal Armed Forces (FAR) on Tuesday. The two countries discussed [Read More] Israeli army chief to visit Morocco next week The Israeli army chief Aviv Kochavi will visit Morocco next week, an Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spokesperson told Xinhua on Saturday. The IDF spokesperson did not provide further details about the upcoming visit by Kochavi. [Read More] Israel, Morocco sign first football cooperation agreement The Israel Football Association (IFA) and the Royal Moroccan Football Federation (FRMF) have signed a historic cooperation agreement, the IFA said on Sunday. The agreement includes holding friendly matches between national teams in several age [Read More]