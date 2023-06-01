Syrians’ to resume Hajj pilgrimage to the Islamic holy cities of Madinah and Mecca

Syrians’ Hajj pilgrimage to the Islamic holy cities of Madinah and Mecca in Saudi Arabia will be resumed in 2024 after 12 years of suspension, Syria’s head of Hajj affairs has confirmed.

There will be no Hajj pilgrimage for Syrians this year as the relations between Syria and Saudi Arabia have just been restored and the Hajj arrangements need time and coordination, the pro-government al-Watan newspaper quoted Hassan Nasrallah as saying.

The Muslim Hajj pilgrimage in 2023 will be observed between July 18 and 23.

In the years when the Syrian-Saudi relations were severed, Syrian pilgrims who wanted to perform Hajj needed to obtain visas from neighboring countries.

Syria and Saudi Arabia agreed to resume consular services in April and restored full diplomatic relations this month.

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad attended the Arab Summit held in Saudi Arabia last week for the first time in 12 years, marking the return of Syria to the Arab fold after long years of isolation. ■

Saudi Arabia plans to bring the number of pilgrims during the upcoming Hajj season back to the pre-pandemic level. “The number of pilgrims will return to what it was before the pandemic, without any age [Read More] Saudi Arabia announces successful, safe Hajj season Saudi Arabia announced on Monday the current Hajj season is successful and safe. Saudi Prince Khaled Al-Faisal, also chairman of the Central Hajj Committee, announced the success of the pilgrimage of 2022 at all security, [Read More]