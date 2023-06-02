Eastern Mediterranean can be energy model, says Cyprus president

President Christodoulides has said the maintenance of a stable and safe environment in the Eastern Mediterranean remains of the utmost importance.

He was speaking in the context of the work of the second summit of the European political community in Moldova.

During an intervention at a round-table discussion on energy and connectivity, Christodoulides mentioned, among other things, that it is imperative to accelerate the development of renewable energy sources in Europe.

He noted that the Eastern Mediterranean can be the model.