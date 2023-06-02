Malta’s transition towards a knowledge-intensive economy

Malta attracted more than 3.7 billion euros in investment last year.

Addressing a conference launching the National Productivity Report for 2022, the PM recently said that the economic results were good, and his government will continue to work on renewed principles, with an economic vision for the future.

This will include the transition towards a knowledge-intensive economy, a greener economy, and embracing economic diversification to enhance the country’s competitiveness, he said.

While stressing change as key for the country to remain competitive and attract investment, he vowed to further strengthen the quality of life.

“We need to increase productivity, strengthen the economy, and above all provide a better quality of life for families while protecting workers by providing better conditions and an improved income,” a statement issued by his office quoted him as saying.

The National Productivity Report for 2022 focuses on investment in research and development, and contained recommendations to strengthen investment. (1 euro = 1.07 U.S. dollar)

The first edition of Malta’s Public Service Expo kicked off on Wednesday, showcasing the best digital tools used by the public service in every sector and area of life. During the opening of the expo, [Read More] Malta gets 52 mln euros of EU recovery funds The European Commission on Wednesday transferred 52 million euros (55 million U.S. dollars) to Malta under the Recovery and Resilience Facility (RRF), it said in a statement. The payment is the first instalment in a [Read More] Malta grants offshore exploration license to British oil company The Maltese arm of a Jersey-based oil and gas drilling company has been granted an exploration license to drill in two maritime zones off southeast Malta, the country’s government said on Wednesday. The license grants [Read More]