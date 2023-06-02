Saudi Arabia remains dedicated to enhancing cooperation and reaping mutual benefits from collaboration with China in various domains, said Saudi Deputy Foreign Minister Waleed Elkhereiji during a recent exclusive interview with Xinhua.

Pointing to the rapid growth of diplomatic ties between Saudi Arabia and China, Elkhereiji noted the two nations elevated their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership in 2016, and in recent years, reciprocal high-level visits have further underscored their commitment to deepening ties.

The Saudi diplomat said the visits made by Chinese President Xi Jinping to Saudi Arabia in 2016 and 2022 have solidified and strengthened the relationship.

Saudi Arabia and China share a common interest in sustainable development, he added. Numerous plans, agreements, and memoranda of understanding have been signed regarding Saudi Arabia’s Vision 2030 and the China-proposed Belt and Road Initiative. These agreements span a wide range of sectors, including hydrogen energy, judiciary, Chinese language education, media cooperation and digital economy.

Elkhereiji acknowledged China’s influential role on the political and economic fronts and highlighted continuous coordination and agreement with China on various issues in both bilateral and multilateral areas, committed to safeguarding world peace and security.

The diplomat expressed gratitude for China’s efforts in hosting and facilitating talks between Saudi Arabia and Iran, acting as a bridge for dialogue and communication. The talks, which took place on March 6-10, resulted in the issuance of a joint trilateral statement by China, Saudi Arabia, and Iran.

He voiced the hope of opening a new chapter with Iran based on a firm commitment to agreed-upon principles and procedures, fostering an atmosphere of security, stability, cooperation, and development for the benefit of both countries and the wider region. ■

