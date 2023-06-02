UN technical support for the supply of solar power in Lebanon

UN-Habitat has signed a cooperation deal with the Lebanese Center for Energy Conservation (LCEC) to provide technical support for the supply of solar power in Lebanon.

A statement released by UN-Habitat said the support would enhance the operation and service delivery of various municipalities, social and health services centers, and water facilities in Tripoli, Tyre Kaza, Zahle, Beirut, and Mount Lebanon.

“While Lebanon suffers from a pronounced energy crisis, the renewable energy sector has seen a remarkable leap in the past few years,” Taina Christiansen, head of UN-Habitat Lebanon, was quoted as saying in the statement.

The cooperation will focus on improving facilities’ performance in unprivileged sub-sectors to better support their green energy transition, LCEC General Director Pierre El Khoury said.

Lack of electricity in Lebanon has been a chronic problem, exacerbated by the shortage of U.S. dollars, which limits the country’s capacity to import fuel for the operation of power stations. As a result, Lebanese households bear daily intermittent power cuts that last for up to 20 hours a day. ■

