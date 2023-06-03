TUS Airways in Cyprus to open Dubai route in October

TUS Airways in Cyprus has unveiled plans to launch direct flights between Larnaca and Dubai in the United Arab Emirates.

The new route will be served three times per week with flights every Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday, from the 1st of October 2023 .

Ahmed Aly, TUS Airways’ Chief Executive Officer said: “We are delighted to announce the launch of flights to Dubai, the modern Middle Eastern metropolis steeped in Arabic tradition with a futuristic twist. The new service enhances connectivity between Cyprus and the United Arab Emirates enabling us to offer our guests a quality product with an attractive schedule and at competitive fares. As the proud bearer of the Cypriot flag, we aim to offer a seamless travel experience for Cypriots and international visitors by offering strong regional connectivity throughout the East Mediterranean.”

