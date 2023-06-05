Cyprus Planetarium opens to public

This photo taken on June 4, 2023 shows the main building of the Cyprus Planetarium in Episkopio Village in Nicosia, Cyprus. The Cyprus Planetarium, the first of its kind in Cyprus, opened to the public on Sunday. (Photo by George Christophorou/Xinhua)

A woman views a piece of meteorite exhibited at the Cyprus Planetarium in Episkopio Village in Nicosia, Cyprus, on June 4, 2023. The Cyprus Planetarium, the first of its kind in Cyprus, opened to the public on Sunday. (Photo by George Christophorou/Xinhua)

People visit the Cyprus Planetarium in Episkopio Village in Nicosia, Cyprus on June 4, 2023. The Cyprus Planetarium, the first of its kind in Cyprus, opened to the public on Sunday. (Photo by George Christophorou/Xinhua)