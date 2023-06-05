Iraqi leaders, Syrian FM vow to boost ties, cooperation

Iraqi leaders met on Sunday with visiting Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Mekdad in Baghdad to discuss strengthening bilateral ties and cooperation in various fields.

Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani stressed the importance of the integrity of the Syrian territories to Iraq and the interconnection of Iraqi national security with Syria’s security during a meeting with Mekdad, said the Prime Minister Media Office in a statement.

He expressed Iraq’s full readiness to help the Syrian people to overcome their suffering and crises, it said.

For his part, Mekdad extended a visit invitation from the Syrian president to al-Sudani to further strengthen bilateral relations and joint actions to consolidate security and stability in the region, said the statement.

During his visit, Mekdad also met with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid, where the two sides discussed the need for cooperation to pursue the remnants of terrorism, control borders, and combat drugs to consolidate security and stability in the region, according to a statement issued by the Iraqi Presidency.

The visiting minister also met with Iraqi Parliament Speaker Mohammed al-Halbousi, and the two officials discussed coordination to achieve stability in Syria and the return of the displaced and refugees of the Syrian people to their country, the Parliament Media Office said in a statement.

Earlier in the day, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein held a joint press conference with his Syrian counterpart, during which Hussein called for regional and international action to help improve the humanitarian situation in Syria.

Mekdad, leading a delegation, arrived in Baghdad on Saturday night for an official visit. ■