Apple introduces 15-inch MacBook Air

Apple on Monday introduced the 15-inch MacBook Air with an expansive 15.3-inch Liquid Retina display, the M2 chip, and up to 18 hours of battery life.

The new MacBook Air has a six-speaker sound system, along with a 1080p FaceTime HD camera, and MagSafe charging in “the world’s thinnest 15-inch laptop,” the company said.

“We’re thrilled to introduce the first 15-inch MacBook Air,” said John Ternus, Apple’s senior vice president of Hardware Engineering.

“From its expansive Liquid Retina display and remarkably thin and fanless design to extraordinary battery life and an immersive six-speaker sound system, the new MacBook Air has it all,” he said.

The new MacBook Air measures 11.5 mm thin, making it the world’s thinnest 15-inch laptop, and weighs just 3.3 pounds (about 1.5 kg), according to the company. ■