Cider poisoning causes 18 deaths in Russia

At least 18 people have died in two regions of Russia after drinking cider, TASS news agency reported on Monday.

So far, 16 people in Ulyanovsk region and two others in Samara region were killed by the Mr. Cider-brand alcohol, while two cases of poisoning were also recorded in Udmurtia and the injured are in critical condition.

Multiple victims are hospitalized in the three regions.

The drink was produced at a factory in Samara region and the authorities did not specify which substance in the cider led to the poisoning.

Anna Popova, head of Russia’s consumer rights and human well-being watchdog Rospotrebnadzor, has instructed withdrawal of all such products.

Law enforcers have detained Mr. Cider producers and suppliers and an investigation is underway. ■