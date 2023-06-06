Cyprus records increase in revenues from tourism

Based on the results of the Passenger Survey carried out by the Statistical Service, revenue from tourism in Cyprus reached €97,8 mn in March 2023 compared to €69,1 mn in the corresponding month of the previous year, recording an increase of 41,5%.

For the period of January – March 2023, revenue from tourism is estimated at €200,0 mn compared to €136,9 mn in the corresponding period of 2022, recording an increase of 46,1%.

The average expenditure per person was €530,72 in March 2023 compared to €536,39 in March 2022, recording a decrease of 1,1%.

Tourists from the United Kingdom (the largest tourist market with 33,8% of the total tourists in March 2023) spent on average €69,58 per day, while tourists from Israel (the second largest market during the specific month with 12,4% of the total tourists) spent on average €140,89. Tourists from Greece (the third largest market with 8,2%), spent on average €57,32 per day.

Last week, the minister of tourism said Cyprus seems to be on course for a record year for tourism as arrivals are already 8 percent higher than in the same period of the record year 2019 and almost 38 percent higher than last year.

The increase in arrivals from Poland, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom — the main tourism markets for Cyprus — are making up for the loss of hundreds of thousands of tourists from Russia and Ukraine due to the ongoing conflict.

Arrivals from Russia and Ukraine, which accounted for about 22 percent of all foreign visitors, stopped almost completely as a result of European Union sanctions on Russia over the conflict.

Arrivals in 2019, the last full tourist year before the COVID-19 pandemic, reached almost four million.