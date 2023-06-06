Energean to develop new Mediterranean gas field

Israel gave a green light to the London-based gas and oil company Energean to develop a new gas field discovered in the Mediterranean Sea off the country’s northern shores, the Israeli Energy Ministry said in a statement.
The gas field, named Katlan, holds an estimated 68 billion cubic meters of natural gas, the ministry said, noting that this is the first Israeli recognition of a gas field in Israeli waters since 2015.
The natural gas was discovered by Energean last year after it received a license from Israel to drill in the area.
In accordance with Israeli law, the company then requested recognition of the discovery, and it was approved after being examined by the Ministry’s Natural Resources Administration.
The recognition will allow the company to develop the field, which is expected within a few years to supply additional natural gas to the Israeli economy and possibly to export as well.
Katlan field is located near Karish field, from which Energean began producing natural gas in October last year. Therefore, in the development of Katlan, the company is expected to use the existing Karish infrastructure, the ministry noted. ■
Lapid visits Karish gas rig in the Mediterranean
Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Sunday visited the Karish gas rig in the Mediterranean for the first time since his country signed a historic maritime demarcation deal with Lebanon. Standing at the Karish rig, [Read More]
Tests at Karish natural gas field in the Eastern Mediterranean
London-based Energean began on Sunday gas pumping testing at the production facility of the disputed Karish natural gas field in the Eastern Mediterranean, according to a company statement. The testing was “an important step” in [Read More]
Israel’s natural gas exports to Egypt and Jordan increase
Israel’s natural gas exports to Egypt and Jordan increased sharply in 2022, Israel’s Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure has said. The total natural gas exported by Israel to Egypt and Jordan rose reached 9.21 billion [Read More]