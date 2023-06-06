Iran to re-open diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia

The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman said Monday that the country would re-open diplomatic missions in Saudi Arabia in the next two days.

Nasser Kanaani said in a statement that the Iranian embassy in the Saudi capital Riyadh and consulate general and representative office to the Organization of Islamic Cooperation in Jeddah will officially re-open on Tuesday and Wednesday.

The decision was part of the process to finish implementing the Iran-Saudi Arabia agreements on resuming bilateral relations, according to the statement published on the ministry’s website.

Iran has appointed Alireza Enayati, a veteran diplomat, as its ambassador to Saudi Arabia, semi-official Fars news agency reported earlier. ■

