Iraqi leaders meet Pakistani FM on ties, cooperation

Pakistani Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari visited Baghdad on Monday to meet with Iraqi leaders and discuss strengthening ties between the two countries.

Zardari and his delegation met with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia’ al-Sudani to discuss collaboration in the economic, military, and intelligence fields.

They also talked about the Development Road Project and how the two countries can work together on investment opportunities within the project.

The Development Road Project is a huge infrastructure project proposed by the Iraqi government in May. It aims to link southern Iraq to the border with Türkiye, from where it will connect to rail and road networks in Europe.

Zardari also met with Iraqi President Abdul Latif Rashid to discuss friendship and cooperation between their nations. The Iraqi presidency issued a statement affirming Iraq’s desire to strengthen relations with Pakistan.

Earlier in the day, Iraqi Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein and his Pakistani counterpart held a joint press conference, where they announced the signing of agreements to exempt entry visas for diplomatic passports and promote cultural cooperation.

During the press conference, the Pakistani foreign minister highlighted his goal of strengthening ties and mentioned plans to establish a center for Pakistani Shiite pilgrims in Karbala, a holy city in Iraq. ■