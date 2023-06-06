NASA and SpaceX launched a resupply services mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on Monday.

The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, carried on the company’s Falcon 9 rocket, lifted off at 11:47 a.m. Eastern Time from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

The mission carries scientific research, crew supplies, and hardware to the space station to support its Expedition 69 crew, including the next pair of ISS Roll Out Solar Arrays.

Once installed, the solar panels will expand the energy-production capabilities of the space station, according to NASA. ■