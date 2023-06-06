NASA and SpaceX launched a resupply services mission to the International Space Station (ISS) on Monday.
The SpaceX Dragon spacecraft, carried on the company’s Falcon 9 rocket, lifted off at 11:47 a.m. Eastern Time from Launch Complex 39A at NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida.
The mission carries scientific research, crew supplies, and hardware to the space station to support its Expedition 69 crew, including the next pair of ISS Roll Out Solar Arrays.
Once installed, the solar panels will expand the energy-production capabilities of the space station, according to NASA. ■
NASA retires mineral mapping instrument on Mars Orbiter
NASA switched off one of its oldest instruments studying Mars early this month, the agency announced on Tuesday. The instrument, named the Compact Reconnaissance Imaging Spectrometer for Mars (CRISM), was aboard NASA’s Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter [Read More]
NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 mission canceled, issue with ground systems
The launch of NASA’s SpaceX Crew-6 mission was canceled early Monday due to an issue with ground systems. The launch of the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket and Dragon spacecraft was originally scheduled at 1:45 a.m. [Read More]
NASA’s Orion spacecraft begins journey back to Earth
NASA’s Orion spacecraft has left its distant lunar orbit and is on its return journey back to Earth, according to NASA. Orion conducted an engine burn on Thursday to propel the spacecraft out of its [Read More]