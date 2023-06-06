Poor quarry management costs Lebanon’s treasuries 2.39 bln USD

Reckless and illegal quarrying in Lebanon led to at least 2.39 billion U.S. dollars of loss in the national treasuries, the Ministry of Environment says.

Jointly conducted with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) and published by the National News Agency (NNA), the study noted that well-managed quarrying would increase revenue for crisis-ridden Lebanon.

The integrated management of Lebanon’s natural resources, including its quarries, will also contribute to sustainable development and safeguarding the natural heritage of the country, said the study.

Environment Minister Nasser Yassin said the study set the first real step in collecting much-needed revenues from a sector that has been historically marred by corruption and illegal enrichment. ■