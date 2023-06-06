Russia kicks off a large-scale naval exercise in the Baltic Sea

Russia kicked off a large-scale naval exercise in the Baltic Sea on Monday to improve combat readiness, its Defense Ministry announced.
The ministry said 40 warships and support vessels, about 3,500 military personnel, and 25 aircraft and helicopters, among others, are involved in the drill until June 15.
As part of the exercise, Russian forces will practice defending sea lanes and fleet bases, the ministry said. ■
