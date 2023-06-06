Saudi: Additional voluntary cut in its production of crude oil.

Saudi Energy Ministry announced on Sunday an additional voluntary cut in its production of crude oil.
The reduction amounts to one million barrels per day, starting in July for a month that can be extended, the Saudi Press Agency reported.
The Saudi oil production will become 9 million barrels per day, and its total voluntary cut will be 1.5 million barrels per day, according to the ministry.
It said that the additional voluntary cut comes to reinforce the precautionary efforts made by OPEC+ countries with the aim of supporting the stability and balance of oil markets.
The reduction is also in line with the agreement reached in the OPEC+ meeting in Vienna on Sunday. The organization announced in a statement to adjust the level of overall crude oil production to 40.46 million barrels per day over January to December 2024. ■
Russia to extend voluntary oil production cut until end of 2024
Russia will extend its voluntary oil production cut of half a million barrels per day until the end of 2024, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said on Sunday. Quoted by Russia’s TASS news agency, [Read More]
1,500 domestic firms join Iran’s oil exhibition
The 27th Iran International Oil, Gas, Refining and Petrochemical Exhibition has concluded. Over 1,500 domestic firms and more than 200 foreign companies from 13 countries took part in the four-day event. Describing the event as [Read More]
Iraq to supply Lebanon with more oil
The Lebanese energy minister said on Tuesday that Iraq agreed to increase the volume of heavy fuel oil exported annually to Lebanon by 50 percent to 1.5 million metric tons. Walid Fayyad said in a [Read More]