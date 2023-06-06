Turkish monthly poverty threshold tops 1,600 USD: report

Turkish households are having difficulty making ends meet as food inflation continues to rise, which has caused a steep rise in the poverty threshold to over 1,600 U.S. dollars a month, according to the latest union report.

The Confederation of Turkish Trade Unions, or Turk-Is, regularly tracks the poverty threshold, the minimum monthly spending necessary to meet essential needs such as food, clothing, rent, bills, transportation, and healthcare.

The union published its latest statistics this week, bringing the threshold up to 33,752 Turkish liras, or 1,614 dollars, for a family of four. In May last year, the threshold was 19,602 liras (937 dollars).

“The high inflation which has been going on for months has had a detrimental effect on people’s perception of prices,” Turk-Is noted in its report, adding “this situation has caused significant changes to consumer behavior, with spending money on hand becoming an immediate priority.”

Meanwhile, the hunger threshold for a family of four, the amount of monthly spending needed for basic nutrition, is 10,362 liras, or 496 dollars. Food expenditures over the past 12 months have risen 72 percent, said the report.

“Research in this area reveals that citizens have been reducing the number of meals, the size of meals, and the quality of meals,” the report added.

According to Türkiye’s Red Meat Industry and Producers Association (ETBIR), 14 kilograms of beef was consumed annually per person in 2017, while the number dropped by half to 7 kilograms in 2022.

Turks have long been suffering from the high cost of living, driven by soaring inflation, which hit a 24-year high of 85.5 percent in October last year before falling to 43.68 percent in April. Official inflation statistics for May will be announced on June 5.

Türkiye recently held the presidential runoff on May 28, with the incumbent President Recep Tayyip Erdogan winning another five-year term. It is yet unknown whether he will resume his unorthodox financial policies or change course. ■