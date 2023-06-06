Ukraine starts counteroffensive actions in some areas: deputy defense minister

Ukraine is launching counteroffensive actions against Russia in some areas of the frontline, Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said Monday.
“In certain directions we are moving to offensive actions,” Maliar wrote in a Telegram post.
The Bakhmut direction remains the epicenter of hostilities, the official said, noting that the Ukrainian military forces have achieved some success in the area.
The fighting also rages in southern Ukraine, where Russian forces are in the defensive positions, she added.
On Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country is prepared to launch a counteroffensive to recapture the territories seized by Russia in the conflict. ■
