The second Defence and Security Dialogue between Cyprus and the United States has been held in Washington.

Officials from the Ministry of Defence and the US Department of Defence discussed the progress achieved, since the Cyprus-USA Dialogue on Defence and Security was first institutionalized, in Nicosia in 2021.

Notably, this cooperation includes access to the US International Military Education Training Program, partnership with the National Guard of New Jersey in the context of the State Partnership Programme, joint exercises and training between Special Forces and consultations on emerging global, European and regional security issues.

The delegations also discussed ways to further enhance the defence cooperation and military ties between Cyprus and the United States.

The delegation of the Ministry of Defence also held bilateral talks with senior officials at the State Department’s Political-Military Bureau and the Office of Southern European Affairs.