New head of Turkish National Intelligence Organization appointed

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has designated Ibrahim Kalin, his chief presidential advisor and spokesperson, as the head of the Turkish National Intelligence Organization (MIT).

Kalin assumes the role previously held by Hakan Fidan, who was appointed as the foreign minister in Erdogan’s new cabinet on Saturday. Fidan had served as the chief of MIT since 2010.

Kalin, once a veteran career diplomat, has served in several senior positions in the Turkish government. He became the first coordinator of the Prime Ministry Public Diplomacy Coordinatorship when it was established in 2010.

In 2012, he advanced to the position of deputy undersecretary of the Prime Ministry when Erdogan was prime minister.

Erdogan, as the president, entrusted Kalin with the responsibility of presidential press secretary in 2014, before appointing him as the chief advisor to the president in 2018. ■