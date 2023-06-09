Lebanon seeks safe deportation of Syrian refugees

A Lebanese ministerial delegation will visit Syria soon to discuss the return of displaced Syrians to their homeland, Lebanon’s Minister of the Displaced Issam Charafeddine has confirmed.
“Steps are being prepared first to hold a consultative meeting of Lebanese ministers with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati during which an understanding will be reached on everything related to the visit,” Charafeddine was quoted as saying by Elnashra news website.
He added that Lebanon is adopting the approach of safe deportation of Syrian refugees, which is slow and voluntary without any forced return.
He explained that “the safe deportation of displaced Syrians is supposed to start from the camps that contain 350,000 refugees, where a list of the names of the displaced in these camps will be prepared to be presented to the Director of General Security in Lebanon.”
It will be presented to the Syrian National Security through the Lebanese Ministry of Interior, he added.
Lebanese Foreign Affairs Minister Abdallah Bou Habib previously noted that there are about 2 million Syrian refugees in Lebanon, and the figure threatens to disrupt the structure of Lebanese society. ■
Lebanon rescues 232 migrants on boat, two drown
The Lebanese navy on Saturday rescued 232 Syrian migrants who were onboard a boat off the Batroun beach in northern Lebanon, and recovered the bodies of a drowned woman and her child, a Lebanese security [Read More]
Multiple factors responsible for increase in Mediterranean migrants
A Europe-bound boat carrying up to 150 migrants sank off the Syrian coast, leaving 102 dead and 40 missing. United Nations (UN) High Commissioner for Refugees Filippo Grandi described the incident as a “heart-wrenching tragedy.” [Read More]
Lebanon needs to enhance capacity building to end human trafficking: minister
Lebanon needs to enhance its capacity building and resources to end human trafficking and help its victims, a Lebanese minister said on Wednesday. “Lebanon is currently enduring severe crisis episodes, which makes it crucial for [Read More]