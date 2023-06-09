Lebanon seeks safe deportation of Syrian refugees

A Lebanese ministerial delegation will visit Syria soon to discuss the return of displaced Syrians to their homeland, Lebanon’s Minister of the Displaced Issam Charafeddine has confirmed.

“Steps are being prepared first to hold a consultative meeting of Lebanese ministers with caretaker Prime Minister Najib Mikati during which an understanding will be reached on everything related to the visit,” Charafeddine was quoted as saying by Elnashra news website.

He added that Lebanon is adopting the approach of safe deportation of Syrian refugees, which is slow and voluntary without any forced return.

He explained that “the safe deportation of displaced Syrians is supposed to start from the camps that contain 350,000 refugees, where a list of the names of the displaced in these camps will be prepared to be presented to the Director of General Security in Lebanon.”

It will be presented to the Syrian National Security through the Lebanese Ministry of Interior, he added.

Lebanese Foreign Affairs Minister Abdallah Bou Habib previously noted that there are about 2 million Syrian refugees in Lebanon, and the figure threatens to disrupt the structure of Lebanese society. ■