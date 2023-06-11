Man City wins Champions League final in Istanbul

Rodri on Saturday fired to give Manchester City the victory over Inter Milan as he scored the only goal in the UEFA Champions League final in Istanbul.

The Spanish midfielder’s goal on 68 minutes won the tough game for Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City.

City players lifted the trophy after the thrilling final.

British football fans who filled the Ataturk Olympic Stadium celebrated the 1-0 victory.

“Words are not enough to describe this feeling,” City’s German midfielder of Turkish roots Ilkay Gundogan said in televised comments. “It is a big honor to lift the trophy in our country,” he added.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan congratulated Manchester City on their victory in Istanbul in a message on Twitter. ■